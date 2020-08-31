EX-ARM Anime Reveals Staff

The official website for the television anime of Shinya Komi and HiRock 's EX-ARM manga revealed the show's staff on Monday.

Yoshikatsu Kimura, who has worked on the live-action 20th Century Boys and Ajin films, will direct the anime at the studio Visual Flight. Tommy Morton is overseeing the series scripts, and Sō Kimura is composing the music.

The anime will premiere in January 2021, after being delayed from July to "fall 2020 or later" due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as a Crunchyroll Original series. Crunchyroll will also host a panel featuring Sōma Saitō and Yoshikatsu Kimura on Friday at 4:15 p.m. EDT.

The anime will star:

Sōma Saitō as Akira Natsume

as Akira Natsume Mikako Komatsu as Minami Uezono

as Minami Uezono Akari Kitō as Arma

The manga's crime battle story centers on high school student Akira Natsume. Only his brain is saved when he is involved in a traffic accident, and it later becomes part of an advanced weapon. Akira cooperates with the police's EX-ARM countermeasure division in order to regain his lost memories and body.

Komi launched the manga with HiRock 's story in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in February 2015 as a remake of his earlier EX-VITA manga. The series moved to the Shonen Jump+ website and app in December 2017 and ended in June 2019.

Komi launched EX-ARM Another Code , a manga adaptation of Atarō Kumo's EX-ARM the Novel spinoff, in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on February 19. Komi and HiRock launched the EX-ARM EXA manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine in August 2019.