Comic-Con International 2021's Physical Event Canceled With Smaller In-Person Event Planned for November

The organizers of San Diego's Comic-Con International event announced on Monday that this year's physical event has been canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation. Based on information from local and national healthcare officials, the staff has determined that July is too early to hold its in-person convention. Instead of a physical event, the organizers will hold a three-day "[email protected]" virtual event on July 23-25.

The staff is also planning a smaller, alternative, three-day in-person convention in San Diego in November. The organizers will reveal more information at a later date.

The staff explained that this year's virtual event will only be three days long because the challenges of this past year and multiple postponements of its two largest events left them with limited financial resources.

Customers who purchased badges for the canceled physical 2020 event will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to the in-person event in 2022. Organizers are also working on an option for customers who want to transfer their badge as full or partial payment towards the planned 2021 November event.

This year's physicall event was scheduled to take place on July 22-25, 2021. The organizers had revealed in October that they would not sell badges for the 2021 event due to the uncertainly of public gatherings because of COVID-19.

Comic-Con International 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 situation. Last year's event was originally scheduled for last July at the San Diego Convention Center. Instead of a physical event, organizers held a "[email protected]" virtual event last July.

The staff previously announced that the physical WonderCon Anaheim event, which was scheduled for March 26-28, had been canceled. The staff of WonderCon Anaheim is hosting the [email protected] virtual event that will take place on March 26-27.

Sources: Comic-Con International's Twitter account, The Comics Beat (Joe Grunenwald)