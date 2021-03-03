ISLAND Visual Novel Game Gets Release on Switch on April 8

Company streamed opening video for launch

Frontwing announced on Monday that it will release the English-language version of it and Prototype 's ISLAND visual novel on Nintendo Switch on April 8. The company streamed the opening video for the launch.

The company released the same version of the game for PC via Steam in August 2018.

The game shipped for PC in Japan in April 2016 and for PlayStation Vita in February 2017. Frontwing and Prototype released a PlayStation 4 version in Japan in June 2018.

Frontwing describes the game:

Urashima, an island far from the mainland. The people who live there lead carefree lives. But five years ago, the island's three great families suffered a series of misfortunes, and succumbed to suspicion. The people of the island cut off all contact with the mainland, and began a slow decline. The key to saving the island lies in three girls who belong to the three families. But they are bound by old traditions, and are conflicted. On that island, a lone man washes ashore. The man claims to be from the future, and he begins a solitary struggle to change the island's fate.

Ryuichiro Yamakawa produced the game. Yōsai Kūchū drew the original images and designed the characters. G.O. wrote the scenario.

A television anime series adaptation premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( Sket Dance , Psychic Squad ) directed the series at studio feel.

Naoya Yao launched a manga adaptation of the game on Simsum Media Co., Ltd.'s Cosplay Channel magazine in April 2016.