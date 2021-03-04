Neptunia ReVerse PS5 Game Launches in N. America on June 8, Europe on June 11

Teaser trailer streamed

Idea Factory International announced during the New Game+ Expo (NGPX) digital presentation on Thursday that it will release Compile Heart 's Neptunia ReVerse ( Go! Go! 5 Jiden Game Neptune re★Verse ), the first Neptunia franchise game for the PlayStation 5, in the West physically and digitally on June 8 in North America and June 11 in Europe. The company streamed a teaser trailer:

The game will have Japanese and English voiceovers and English text.

The game on December 17 in Japan. Zwei performs the game's theme song "For Share!!."

The game is a new edition of the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 Plus PlayStation 4 game. The PS4 version was itself a "refined" version of the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 PlayStation Vita game. Neptunia ReVerse features an upgraded game system, game balances, and the most amount of characters, equipment, and clothes in the franchise . The game also features arranged songs and new songs, and CG images.

The game's announcement marked the franchise 's 10th anniversary. The original Hyperdimension Neptunia game shipped for the PlayStation 3 in Japan on August 19, 2010. The game's announcement video in August had also revealed that Compile Heart is working on other projects in the franchise besides the PS5 game.

Idea Factory International released the Neptunia Virtual Stars (cite>VVVtunia) PlayStation 4 game in the West on PS4 physically and digitally in North America on Tuesday, and it will release the game in Europe on Thursday. The PC version will be available via Steam on March 29.with Japanese and English audio and English subtitles. The game launched for the PS4 in Japan last August after a delay.

Idea Factory International released the Megadimension Neptunia VII game digitally for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in July 2020. Idea Factory released the Megadimension Neptunia VII game for the PS4 in Japan in April 2015, and then released the game in the West in February 2016. Idea Factory released the game on PC via Steam in July 2016.