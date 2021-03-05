Kaijū-iro no Shima Manga's 1st Volume Gets Animated Promo Video

Kadokawa began streaming an anime promotional video for Mitsuru Hattori 's Kaijū-iro no Shima (Monster-Colored Island or Scheelite-Colored Island) manga on Friday. The video promotes the upcoming release of the manga's first compiled book volume on March 9, and does not confirm a full anime adaptation of the manga.

The manga centers on two girls. Kon Chigawa has never left her island home, and Furuka Hitoto has come from the city to the island. Kon often hangs out at the "Monster's Hole," a seaside cave that is said to be home to a monster. One day, heading to the cave, Kon spots Furuka standing atop a seaside cliff.

Nao Tōyama voices Kon Chigawa in the video, while Sumire Uesaka voices Furuka Hitoto.

Shinpei Tomooka ( Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl , Pompo: The Cinéphile animation director) directed the video, with character designs by Yūta Kiso ( Arte title sequence key animation).

Hattori launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Bessatsu Dragon Age magazine in September 2018.

Hattori published the zombie comedy manga Sankarea from 2009 to 2014, and it inspired a 2012 anime that Funimation released in North America. Kodansha Comics published the original manga in English. Hattori's earlier Kenko Zenrakei Suieibu Umisho manga also inspired a television anime.

Hattori more recently provided the art for the manga adaptation of NisiOisin 's Imperfect Shojo novel. Vertical licensed and released all three volumes of the manga for North America. Hattori also launched a new manga titled Kirei ni Shitemoraemasuka. (Will You Clean This For Me?) in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in July 2017. Square Enix published the manga's sixth volume on February 25.