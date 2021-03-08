Shadows House Anime Unveils More Cast & Staff, Ending Song Artist, April 10 Debut, New Visual

The website for the television anime of so-ma-to 's Shadows House manga unveiled another cast member, more staff members, the ending theme song's artist, the April 11 premiere, and a new visual for the anime on Monday. Wataru Hatano is joining the show's cast as Edward, who runs the children's building. Singer ReoNa is contributing her new song "Nai Nai" as the ending theme song. The song's CD debuts on May 12.

The newly announced staff members are:

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels on April 10 at 24:30 (effectively, April 11 at 12:30 a.m.), and it will also run on MBS , BS Asahi , WOWOW , and Fukushima TV . Tokyo MX and other channels will run a special to present news on the anime and a part of the first episode with the cast on March 27.

The anime stars:

Kazuki Ohashi (episode director for Kakegurui , Girlish Number , Ace Attorney Season 2 ) is directing the series at CloverWorks , and Toshiya Ono ( The Promised Neverland , Gatchaman Crowds , tsuritama ) is overseeing the series scripts. Chizuko Kusakabe ( Pumpkin Scissors , Trouble Chocolate ) is designing the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro ( Cells at Work! , Golden Kamuy , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is composing the music.

CloverWorks ( DARLING in the FRANXX , The Promised Neverland , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ) is producing the series.

The manga's story is set in a Western-style mansion on a cliff and centers on the aristocratic, faceless Shadow family. They live together with lifelike doll attendants who serve as their faces. The story focuses on the daily lives of the house's inhabitants and gradually reveals its mysteries.

The manga launched in Weekly Young Jump in September 2018.

