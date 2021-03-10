Lupin III the First, Altered Carbon: Resleeved Anime Win VFX-Japan Awards

The VFX-Japan Awards announced this year's winners for its Best Award for each of its six categories.

Live-Action Theatrical Film Category: Live-Action Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Live-Action Animated Theatrical Film Category: Lupin III THE FIRST

Television/Distribution Program Anime CG Category: Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Game Category: Death Stranding

Commercial and Promotional Video Category: millenium parade's "Fly with me" music video from Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045

Leading-Edge Visual Effects Category: Sol Levante

The VFX-Japan Awards recognize creations in live-action film, video games, commercials, animated film, television, and events that excel in the use of CG and VFX.