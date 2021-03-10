News
Lupin III the First, Altered Carbon: Resleeved Anime Win VFX-Japan Awards

posted on by Alex Mateo
Sol Levante, Death Stranding, live-action Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! also win

The VFX-Japan Awards announced this year's winners for its Best Award for each of its six categories.

  • Live-Action Theatrical Film Category: Live-Action Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
  • Animated Theatrical Film Category: Lupin III THE FIRST
  • Television/Distribution Program Anime CG Category: Altered Carbon: Resleeved
  • Game Category: Death Stranding
  • Commercial and Promotional Video Category: millenium parade's "Fly with me" music video from Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045
  • Leading-Edge Visual Effects Category: Sol Levante

The VFX-Japan Awards recognize creations in live-action film, video games, commercials, animated film, television, and events that excel in the use of CG and VFX.

Source: Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)

