Naoki Urasawa Contributes to Kazuyoshi Saitо̄'s Animated Music Video

"Boy" song is part of Saitо̄'s new album launching on March 24

Manga creator Naoki Urasawa ( Yawara! , Master Keaton , 20th Century Boys , Pluto ) directed Kazuyoshi Saitо̄'s animated music video for his song "Boy," which began streaming on Wednesday.

Saitо̄ ( Detective Conan: Private Eye in the Distant Sea , Chibi Maruko-chan 's theme songs) made an offer to collaborate with Urasawa, with whom he has a close relationship, after he saw Urasawa's rough drawing of a boy who strummed a broom like a guitar. The image matched what Saitо̄ completely had in mind for his song "Boy." Urasawa created a storyboard, and completed an animation on his own for the first time. Urasawa also illustrated the song's album cover.

The "Boy" song launched on Wednesday. The song is part of Saitо̄'s new album 55 STONES, which launches on March 24.

Urasawa has been drawing manga since 1981. Viz Media has published Urasawa's 20th Century Boys , 21st Century Boys , Monster , and Pluto manga. Monster inspired a television anime series in 2004-2005, and 20th Century Boys inspired a live-action trilogy film adaptation in 2008-2009. Additionally, his Yawara! A Fashionable Judo Girl manga inspired an anime series in 1989-1992, an anime film in 1992, and an anime special in 1996. An anime project based on Pluto is in the works.

Viz Media also published all of Urasawa, Hokusei Katushika , and Takashi Nagasaki 's Master Keaton manga. The series inspired a television anime adaptation in 1998, and an original video anime ( OVA ) continuation in 2004.

Urasawa's Mujirushi - Le signe des rêves (The Sign of Dreams) manga ended in February 2018. He launched the Asadora! manga in October 2018. Viz Media released the manga's first volume on January 19.

Urasawa stated in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in November, "I'm making an anime. I hope to be able to show it to everyone soon."

Source: Comic Natalie