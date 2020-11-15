Pluto, 20th Century Boys' Naoki Urasawa States He's 'Making an Anime'

Manga creator states he hopes to show it to everyone soon

Manga creator Naoki Urasawa stated in the author comments of this year's 51st issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine, "I'm making an anime. I hope to be able to show it to everyone soon."

Urasawa has been drawing manga since 1981. Viz Media has published Urasawa's 20th Century Boys , 21st Century Boys , Monster , and Pluto manga. Monster inspired a television anime series in 2004-2005, and 20th Century Boys inspired a live-action trilogy film adaptation in 2008-2009. Additionally, his Yawara! A Fashionable Judo Girl manga inspired an anime series in 1989-1992, an anime film in 1992, and an anime special in 1996. An anime project based on Pluto is in the works.

Viz Media also published all of Urasawa, Hokusei Katushika , and Takashi Nagasaki 's Master Keaton manga. The series inspired a television anime adaptation in 1998, and an original video anime ( OVA ) continuation in 2004.

Urasawa's Mujirushi - Le signe des rêves (The Sign of Dreams) manga ended in February 2018. He launched the Asadora! manga (pictured at right) in October 2018. Viz Media will release the manga starting in January.

