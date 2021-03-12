Novel launches digitally on May 31

Cross Infinite World announced on Friday that it has licensed Yamori Mitikusa's Romance of the Imperial Capital Kotogami: A Tale of Living Alongside Spirits ( Teito Kotogami Romantan Kinrо̄ Otome to Oshikake Jūsha ) light novel, and it will release it digitally on May 31. The company will release it physically at a later date.

Cross Infinite World describes the story:

A retro-modern romantic fantasy set in the age of the Kotogami! After a fearsome beast burns down her company lodgings, Akari finds herself homeless and out of a job. Luckily, the handsome yokai who rescued her from the beast offers her a job as a live-in custodian at a manor in the city. Needing a safe place to sleep, Akari accepts Tomohito's offer but soon finds that living in a house full of eccentric Kotogami spirits isn't exactly the sweet deal she was hoping for. With no alternative, Akari resigns herself to cohabiting with her idiosyncratic new roommates. And so begins the heartwarming tale of the trials, new friendships, and blossoming romance of a hard working young woman, living in an age where the Kotogami spirits walk among humans.

Kotonoha Bunko published the novel in Japan in March 2020.

Source: Press release