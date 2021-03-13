Denpa Licenses Uroaki Sabishi, Takayuki Yanase's Gundam: Char's Counterattack Beltorchika's Children Manga

Manga publisher Denpa , LLC. announced on Friday that it has licensed Uroaki Sabishi and Takayuki Yanase 's Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack Beltorchika's Children manga.

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Gundam Ace magazine in June 2014, and ended in March 2018. The seventh and final volume shipped in Japan in September 2018.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack Beltorchika's Children is based on Yoshiyuki Tomino 's novel of the same name. The story is an alternative take on the events that also form the core story of Tomino's 1988 anime film, Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack . (This novel actually debuted in print a month before the film.) In both, Amuro Ray and Char Aznable (the protagonist and antagonist from the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime) clash in their final confrontation.

However, the novel and the film have significant differences, such as Amuro and Char piloting Hi-Nu Gundam and Nightingale mobile suits instead of the movie's Nu Gundam and Sazabi. Yutaka Izubuchi designed both the mobile suits in the novel and the anime.



Thanks to Link20XX for the news tip.