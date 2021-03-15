Attack on Titan's Quake-Delayed Episode 73 Rescheduled to Next Week

Premieres next Monday before episode 74

The public television broadcaster NHK announced on Monday that the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime's 14th episode (73rd episode overall in the series), which was preempted on Monday morning due to its emergency news coverage of an earthquake in Wakayama Prefecture, has been rescheduled to next week. Episode 73 will air at 12:10 a.m. on Monday, March 22, followed by episode 74 at 12:34 a.m.

Funimation and Crunchyroll have also delayed their streams of the new episode.

The emergency news coverage of the magnitude-4.6 earthquake began airing in the middle of episode 73, as the anime normally airs on NHK at 12:10 a.m. every Monday. The Japanese government is reporting no threat of tsunami as well as no serious injuries or casualties.

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK on December 7. Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming the anime with English subtitles. Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block began airing the anime on January 9, and Funimation began streaming an English dub on January 10.