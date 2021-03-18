Viz Media No Longer Holds Cheeky Angel Manga License

Manga delisted from apps, digital storefronts

Viz Media confirmed with ANN on Tuesday that it no longer holds the license to Hiroyuki Nishimori 's Cheeky Angel ( Tenshi na Konamaiki ) manga. Viz Media no longer lists the manga as available in its app or in digital storefronts.

Viz Media describes the manga:

When nine-year-old Megumi Amatsuka receives a book of magic from a sorcerer, he summons a genie and requests to be the "manliest man on earth," but the genie, a mischievous devil, makes him the "womanliest woman on the earth."

Nishimori serialized the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1999 to 2003, with 20 volumes. Viz Media previously released all 20 volumes in English. The series inspired an anime adaptation in 2002.

Nishimori's Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! manga also inspired an original video anime adaptation in 1992 and a live-action television series in October 2018. That live-action series' live-action film opened in July 2020, and its live-action television spinoff special premiered on NTV last summer.

Thanks to TM for the news tip.

Source: Email correspondence