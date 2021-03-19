Yen Press Licenses No Game No Life Practical War Game, I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novels

Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed author Sarasa Nagase and artist Mai Murasaki's I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss (Akuyaku Reijо̄ na no de Last Boss o Katte Mimashita) and Yuu Kamiya 's No Game, No Life Practical War Game light novels. The company will release the light novels in September. Yen Press also announced that it will release the 15th volume of Kiyohiko Azuma 's Yotsuba&! manga in September.

Yen Press describes I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss:

What's the best thing to do when the shock of a broken engagement revives memories of a past life? Break all the rules, obviously! That's exactly how a villainous young lady should act and there's no better way to do that except claiming the demon king as her own...

The novel series debuted on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2017. The eighth volume shipped in Japan in September 2020. Anko Yuzu launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace in June 2018. The third and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in December 2019. Yen Press will release the manga's first volume on July 20.

Yen Press describes No Game, No Life Practical War Game: Before the creation of Disboard, a world where everything is decided by games, there raged a terrible war among the stars. But the Immanity weren't the only ones fighting to end it—one elf had her own dreams for the future: “Whoever's left standing once all the stars are destroyed is the winner.” In other words: anything goes! Follow Think Nirvalen's exploits during the Great War along with several out-of-this-world short stories originally included in the anime's bonus features!

Yuu Kamiya launched No Game, No Life Practical War Game, a prequel collection of short stories about the character Think Nirvalen, in 2016.

The 15th volume of the Yotsuba&! manga shipped on February 27. The volume was the first new volume for the manga in nearly three years, since the 14th volume shipped in April 2018. Before that, the 13th volume shipped in November 2015.

The manga follows the everyday lives of a strange little girl named Yotsuba and her father after they move to a new town. The manga runs irregularly in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine.

Yen Press is releasing the series in North America, and it published the 14th volume in November 2018. ADV Manga previously published the first five volumes of the manga in English in 2005-2007.

Source: Press releases