Platinum End TV Anime Casts M.A.O, Natsuki Hanae

The official website for the television anime of Takeshi Obata and Tsugumi Ohba 's Platinum End manga unveiled the cast and designs for more characters on Wednesday:

M.A.O as Saki Hanakago, a classmaste who knew Mirai when they were young, who is now a god candidate

as Saki Hanakago, a classmaste who knew Mirai when they were young, who is now a god candidate Natsuki Hanae as Revel, a second-rank angel who assists Saki



The previously announced cast members are:

Miyu Irino as Mirai Kakehashi

as Mirai Kakehashi Yui Ogura as Nasse



Viz describes how the story begins:

As his classmates celebrate their middle school graduation, troubled Mirai is mired in darkness. But his battle is just beginning when he receives some salvation from above in the form of an angel. Now Mirai is pitted against 12 other chosen humans in a battle in which the winner becomes the next god of the world. Mirai has an angel in his corner, but he may need to become a devil to survive.

Hideya Takahashi ( Strike Witches: Road to Berlin , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ) is directing the anime at Signal.MD . Kōji Ōdate ( No Game, No Life ) is designing the characters, and Shinichi Inotsume ( PERSONA 5 the Animation , Hayate the Combat Butler , Gangsta.) is supervising the series scripts. KUSANAGI is handling the art, Masanori Ikeda is the CGI director, and Takatoshi Hamano is the sound director at Magic Capsule .

The anime will premiere on TBS and other channels this fall.

Obata and Ohba ( Death Note , Bakuman. ) launched the Platinum End manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in November 2015, and ended it on January 4. Shueisha published the 13th volume in Japan on September 4, and the 14th and final volume shipped on February 4 (the same day that a short story collection for Death Note also ships).

Viz Media has been publishing the manga simultaneously in English digitally since the manga's launch. The company also publishes the manga in print and published the 12th volume on January 5.

The two creators serialized Death Note from 2003 to 2006 and Bakuman. from 2008 to 2012, both in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Viz Media publishes both in North America. Both manga have inspired anime and live-action adaptations.