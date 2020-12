Platinum End Manga by Death Note, Bakuman Creators Gets TV Anime in Fall 2021

A stage presentation at the Jump Festa '21 event on Saturday revealed that Takeshi Obata and Tsugumi Ohba 's Platinum End manga will get a television anime adaptation that will premiere on TBS in fall 2021.

Hideya Takahashi ( Strike Witches: Road to Berlin , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ) is directing the anime at Signal.MD . Kōji Ōdate ( No Game, No Life ) is designing the characters, and Shinichi Inotsume ( PERSONA 5 the Animation , Hayate the Combat Butler , Gangsta.) is handling the series composition. KUSANAGI is handling the art, Masanori Ikeda is the CGI director, and Takatoshi Hamano is the sound director at Magic Capsule .

Pony Canyon Inc. was listed as registering the "Anime-PlatinumEnd.com" domain name on December 2.

Obata and Ohba ( Death Note , Bakuman. ) launched the Platinum End manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in November 2015. Shueisha published the 13th volume in Japan on September 4.

Viz Media has been publishing the manga simultaneously in English digitally since the manga's launch. The company also publishes the manga in print and will publish the 12th volume on January 5. The company describes the first volume:

As his classmates celebrate their middle school graduation, troubled Mirai is mired in darkness. But his battle is just beginning when he receives some salvation from above in the form of an angel. Now Mirai is pitted against 12 other chosen humans in a battle in which the winner becomes the next god of the world. Mirai has an angel in his corner, but he may need to become a devil to survive.

The two creators serialized Death Note from 2003 to 2006 and Bakuman. from 2008 to 2012, both in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Viz Media publishes both in North America. Both manga have inspired anime and live-action adaptations.