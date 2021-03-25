Pine Jam Reveals Do It Yourself!! Original TV Anime

directs anime about high school girls doing DIY

Anime studio PINE JAM ( Kageki Shoujo!! , Gamers! ) revealed on Thursday that it is producing an original television anime titled Do It Yourself!! .

The main characters from left to right in the image below include Kurei, Takumi, Serufu, Purin, Jobko, and Shii.

The anime will follow the daily lives of high school girls as they face struggles working on DIY projects.

Kazuhiro Yoneda (Hozuki's Cooolheadedness seasons 2 and 3, Yona of the Dawn , Kageki Shoujo!! ) is directing the anime at PINE JAM . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Yuusuke Matsuo ( Encouragement of Climb , The [email protected] Cinderella Girls ) is the character designer. IMAGO and Avex Pictures are credited with the original work.

Sources: Do It Yourself!! anime's website, Comic Natalie