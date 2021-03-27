New Etotama Anime Short Premieres in May

The live-streamed "Onsen & Etotama ~Nyan-Kyaku Banrai~ Information ~Minna-san ni Yorokonde Moraeru Jōhō o Kaikin Suru Nyasu!~" program announced during AnimeJapan on Saturday that the new Etotama anime will premiere on Japan's Abema and other services in May. Aina Suzuki 's "Etonyanran" theme song will launch on digital services on April 28.

The new Etotama ~Nyan-Kyaku Banrai~ (unofficially translated by ANN as Meow-llions of Customers) anime short will be about 30 minutes long. Before its premiere, the cast will appear in an "Anime Etotama ~Nyan-Kyaku Banrai~ Niconico Live Stream Eto~lk" special on April 24 at 4:30 p.m. (3:30 a.m. EDT).

In addition, there will be an audio drama with three 20-minute episodes, which when combined with the anime, will add up to about 90 minutes of new story content.

The video above describes how the story begins:

The seemingly eternal cat-and-mouse battle has ended, and now everyone is living peacefully. One day, an Eto-musume (Zodiac girl) named Na-tan appears, to the puzzlement of the 12 signs, and to the unreserved delight of Nya-tan (whose spirits are always lifted by the pure, straightforward Na-tan). Meanwhile, Chu-tan also appears and warns of a looming disaster. "The seal ... has been broken." Who is this mysterious Eto-musume Na-tan? What in the world is the deity that has awoken beneath the seal?

The anime production announced the cast with a promotional video:

The following cast members are returning:

In addition, Aina Suzuki is joining the cast as Na-tan

Fumitoshi Oizaki is returning as the "adult mode director" at Shirogumi (in collaboration with Encourage Films ), and Deko Akao is again handling composition and scripts. Takeyuki Suzuki is the "pretty mode CG director," and Minako Okuguchi is the "pretty mode animation director."

Akio Watanabe returns to draft the "original adult mode character designs" that Satoshi Koike is adapting for animation, and QP:flapper also returns to draft the "original pretty mode character designs" that Asami Takahashi is adapting for animation. Watanabe is also specifically credited for Na-tan's character design, and Koike is also back as the chief animation director for the "adult mode" sequences. Fumitoshi Oizaki is directing the sound, and Azusa Kikuchi is composing the background music .

The franchise 's "Shin Eto Ryōran Matsuri" event had announced the new anime as a series in February 2018.

The first 12-episode television anime series premiered in April 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it describes the story:

Since ancient times, Japan has upheld the tradition of the 12 Zodiac signs. Eto-musumes (Zodiac girls), who have the appearance and behavior of the animals of the Zodiac, are pure hearted messengers who act as a bridge between humans and the gods. Every 60 years, the “ETM 12” tournament takes place in Tokyo's Akihabara district, where aspiring girls from all over Japan gather for the chance to become the next zodiac sign. One of those girls is Nya-tan, a cat girl who was tricked by a sneaky rodent and was not able to become a Zodiac girl. There is only one condition to become an Eto-musume: you must defeat the other 12 signs. But with strength bestowed to them from the heavens above, no one has been able to defeat them for 2000 years. The story begins when Nya-tan meets Takeru Amano!

Ponycan USA released the series in three Blu-ray Disc sets in 2015-2016.

Hiroma Hino launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Daioh magazine in December 2013, and ended the series in December 2015. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final volume in January 2016. Shirogumi and Tablier Communications are credited with the original work, Takashi Hoshi ( Schäferhund ) and Tōru Zekū ( Trinity x Venus ) are credited with the manga's original story.