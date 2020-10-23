New Etotama Anime to Be 1-Episode Short

Project announced in February 2018 as series

The official website for the Etotama anime announced on Friday that the new anime in the franchise will be a one-episode short. The announcement said that staff "want to deliver a fun and lively work befitting of Etotama ." Staff plan to announce more details within 2020.

The franchise's "Shin Eto Ryōran Matsuri" event announced the new anime as a series in February 2018.

The first 12-episode television anime series premiered in April 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it describes the story:

Since ancient times, Japan has upheld the tradition of the 12 Zodiac signs. Eto-musumes (Zodiac girls), who have the appearance and behavior of the animals of the Zodiac, are pure hearted messengers who act as a bridge between humans and the gods. Every 60 years, the “ETM 12” tournament takes place in Tokyo's Akihabara district, where aspiring girls from all over Japan gather for the chance to become the next zodiac sign. One of those girls is Nya-tan, a cat girl who was tricked by a sneaky rodent and was not able to become a Zodiac girl. There is only one condition to become an Eto-musume: you must defeat the other 12 signs. But with strength bestowed to them from the heavens above, no one has been able to defeat them for 2000 years. The story begins when Nya-tan meets Takeru Amano!

Ponycan USA released the series in three Blu-ray Disc sets in 2015-2016.

Hiroma Hino launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Daioh magazine in December 2013, and ended the series in December 2015. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final volume in January 2016. Shirogumi and Tablier Communications are credited with the original work, Takashi Hoshi ( Schäferhund ) and Tōru Zekū ( Trinity x Venus ) are credited with the manga's original story.