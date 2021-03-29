News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 15-21

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury stays at #1, new Densha de GO!! debuts at #2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 37,396 555,517
2 NSw Densha de GO!! Hashirō Yamanote-sen Square Enix March 18 24,393 24,393
3 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 20,275 2,052,117
4 NSw Jack Jeanne Broccoli March 18 15,827 15,827
5 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 14,865 2,466,941
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,925 3,738,387
7 NSw Apex Legends: Champion Edition EA Games March 18 11,665 11,665
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 10,397 4,208,669
9 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 9,516 6,699,716
10 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,320 1,861,643
11 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 7,764 4,006,994
12 NSw Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Marvelous February 21 7,431 256,421
13 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 6,844 3,819,063
14 NSw The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Nippon Ichi Software March 18 6,074 6,074
15 NSw Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment February 10 5,498 51,835
16 NSw Maglam Lord D3 Publisher March 18 5,074 5,074
17 NSw Bravely Default II Square Enix February 26 5,006 127,628
18 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,563 663,830
19 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 3,978 1,846,143
20 NSw A Ressha de Ikō Hajimaru Kankō Keikaku Artdink March 12 3,864 20,043

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 8-14
