Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 15-21
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury stays at #1, new Densha de GO!! debuts at #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|37,396
|555,517
|2
|NSw
|Densha de GO!! Hashirō Yamanote-sen
|Square Enix
|March 18
|24,393
|24,393
|3
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|20,275
|2,052,117
|4
|NSw
|Jack Jeanne
|Broccoli
|March 18
|15,827
|15,827
|5
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|14,865
|2,466,941
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,925
|3,738,387
|7
|NSw
|Apex Legends: Champion Edition
|EA Games
|March 18
|11,665
|11,665
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|10,397
|4,208,669
|9
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|9,516
|6,699,716
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,320
|1,861,643
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|7,764
|4,006,994
|12
|NSw
|Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
|Marvelous
|February 21
|7,431
|256,421
|13
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|6,844
|3,819,063
|14
|NSw
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Nippon Ichi Software
|March 18
|6,074
|6,074
|15
|NSw
|Little Nightmares II
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 10
|5,498
|51,835
|16
|NSw
|Maglam Lord
|D3 Publisher
|March 18
|5,074
|5,074
|17
|NSw
|Bravely Default II
|Square Enix
|February 26
|5,006
|127,628
|18
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,563
|663,830
|19
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|3,978
|1,846,143
|20
|NSw
|A Ressha de Ikō Hajimaru Kankō Keikaku
|Artdink
|March 12
|3,864
|20,043
Source: Famitsu