News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 22-28
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Monster Hunter Rise debuts at #1, The Quintissential Quintuplets Switch game debuts at #3
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise
|CAPCOM
|March 26
|1,302,132
|1,302,132
|2
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|37,166
|592,683
|3
|NSw
|Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Natsu no Omoide mo Gotōbun~
|MAGES.
|March 25
|20,374
|20,374
|4
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|20,179
|2,072,296
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,207
|3,751,594
|6
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|12,632
|2,479,573
|7
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|11,145
|6,710,861
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|11,096
|1,872,739
|9
|PS4
|Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Natsu no Omoide mo Gotōbun~
|MAGES.
|March 25
|10,378
|10,378
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|10,270
|4,218,939
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|7,472
|4,014,376
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|6,906
|3,825,969
|13
|NSw
|SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays Platinum Edition
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 25
|6,229
|6,229
|14
|NSw
|Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
|Marvelous
|February 21
|6,080
|262,501
|15
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,895
|668,725
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,626
|1,850,769
|17
|NSw
|Little Nightmares II
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 10
|4,438
|56,273
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18, 2020
|4,123
|578,850
|19
|NSw
|Apex Legends: Champion Edition
|EA Games
|March 18
|3,983
|15,648
|20
|NSw
|Bravely Default II
|Square Enix
|February 26
|3,689
|131,317
Source: Famitsu