Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 22-28

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Monster Hunter Rise debuts at #1, The Quintissential Quintuplets Switch game debuts at #3

Japan's Game Ranking: March 22-28

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Monster Hunter Rise CAPCOM March 26 1,302,132 1,302,132
2 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 37,166 592,683
3 NSw Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Natsu no Omoide mo Gotōbun~ MAGES. March 25 20,374 20,374
4 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 20,179 2,072,296
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,207 3,751,594
6 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 12,632 2,479,573
7 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 11,145 6,710,861
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 11,096 1,872,739
9 PS4 Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Natsu no Omoide mo Gotōbun~ MAGES. March 25 10,378 10,378
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 10,270 4,218,939
11 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 7,472 4,014,376
12 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 6,906 3,825,969
13 NSw SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays Platinum Edition Bandai Namco Entertainment March 25 6,229 6,229
14 NSw Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Marvelous February 21 6,080 262,501
15 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,895 668,725
16 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,626 1,850,769
17 NSw Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment February 10 4,438 56,273
18 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18, 2020 4,123 578,850
19 NSw Apex Legends: Champion Edition EA Games March 18 3,983 15,648
20 NSw Bravely Default II Square Enix February 26 3,689 131,317

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 15-21
