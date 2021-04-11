News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 29-April 4
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Monster Hunter Rise tops chart for a 2nd consecutive week
Japan's Game Ranking: March 29-April 4
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise
|CAPCOM
|March 26
|277,604
|1,579,736
|2
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|27,833
|620,516
|3
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|16,289
|2,088,585
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|12,079
|3,763,673
|5
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|11,722
|2,491,295
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|10,253
|1,882,992
|7
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|9,653
|6,720,514
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,270
|4,228,209
|9
|PS4
|Outriders
|Square Enix
|April 1, 2021
|6,596
|6,596
|10
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|6,027
|3,831,996
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|4,902
|4,019,278
|12
|NSw
|Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
|Marvelous
|February 21
|4,426
|266,927
|13
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,182
|672,907
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,098
|1,854,867
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18, 2020
|3,579
|582,429
|16
|NSw
|Little Nightmares II
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 10
|3,329
|59,602
|17
|NSw
|Apex Legends: Champion Edition
|EA Games
|March 18
|3,080
|18,728
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|2,858
|1,802,788
|19
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|2,464
|1,082,119
|20
|PS5
|Outriders
|Square Enix
|April 1, 2021
|2,431
|2,431
Source: Famitsu