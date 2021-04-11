News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 29-April 4

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Monster Hunter Rise tops chart for a 2nd consecutive week

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Monster Hunter Rise CAPCOM March 26 277,604 1,579,736
2 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 27,833 620,516
3 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 16,289 2,088,585
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 12,079 3,763,673
5 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 11,722 2,491,295
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 10,253 1,882,992
7 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 9,653 6,720,514
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,270 4,228,209
9 PS4 Outriders Square Enix April 1, 2021 6,596 6,596
10 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 6,027 3,831,996
11 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 4,902 4,019,278
12 NSw Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Marvelous February 21 4,426 266,927
13 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,182 672,907
14 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,098 1,854,867
15 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18, 2020 3,579 582,429
16 NSw Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment February 10 3,329 59,602
17 NSw Apex Legends: Champion Edition EA Games March 18 3,080 18,728
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 2,858 1,802,788
19 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 2,464 1,082,119
20 PS5 Outriders Square Enix April 1, 2021 2,431 2,431

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 22-28
