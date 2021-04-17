News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 5-11

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Monster Hunter Rise tops chart for 3rd consecutive week

Japan's Game Ranking: April 5-11

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Monster Hunter Rise CAPCOM March 26 194,327 1,774,063
2 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 21,590 642,106
3 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 12,920 2,101,505
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,439 3,774,112
5 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 10,154 2,501,449
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,408 1,892,400
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 7,835 4,236,044
8 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 7,406 6,727,920
9 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,783 3,836,779
10 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 4,634 4,023,912
11 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,161 677,068
12 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 3,545 1,858,412
13 NSw Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Marvelous February 21 2,915 269,842
14 NSw Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment February 10 2,695 62,297
15 NSw Apex Legends: Champion Edition EA Games March 18 2,354 21,082
16 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 2,199 1,804,987
17 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 2,087 1,084,206
18 NSw Human: Fall Flat Teyon Japan June 25, 2020 2,056 137,185
19 NSw Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Marvelous November 12, 2020 1,880 150,434
20 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 1,729 1,051,241

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 29-April 4
