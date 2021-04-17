Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 5-11

We close out Preview Guide with a look at the short-form series currently available for streaming, whether it's a bloody pink bear or girls exploring the artistry of pottery.

― This season's streaming shorts include Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly, Let's Make a Mug Too!, and Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S. All three short series are streaming on Crunchyroll Rebecca Silverman First up for me is Gloomy the ...