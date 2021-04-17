News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 5-11
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Monster Hunter Rise tops chart for 3rd consecutive week
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise
|CAPCOM
|March 26
|194,327
|1,774,063
|2
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|21,590
|642,106
|3
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|12,920
|2,101,505
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,439
|3,774,112
|5
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|10,154
|2,501,449
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,408
|1,892,400
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|7,835
|4,236,044
|8
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|7,406
|6,727,920
|9
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,783
|3,836,779
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|4,634
|4,023,912
|11
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,161
|677,068
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|3,545
|1,858,412
|13
|NSw
|Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
|Marvelous
|February 21
|2,915
|269,842
|14
|NSw
|Little Nightmares II
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 10
|2,695
|62,297
|15
|NSw
|Apex Legends: Champion Edition
|EA Games
|March 18
|2,354
|21,082
|16
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|2,199
|1,804,987
|17
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|2,087
|1,084,206
|18
|NSw
|Human: Fall Flat
|Teyon Japan
|June 25, 2020
|2,056
|137,185
|19
|NSw
|Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
|Marvelous
|November 12, 2020
|1,880
|150,434
|20
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|1,729
|1,051,241
Source: Famitsu