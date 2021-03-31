Attack on Titan Creator Completes Manga Finale, as Kodansha Takes Actions Against Illegal Uploads

The editor of Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga announced on Twitter on Tuesday that Kodansha has begun taking legal action against "several accounts & individuals" to prevent illegal uploads and early leaks of the manga's final chapter. The editor specified that the company is working to prevent leaks of either images or text, and will pursue illegal uploaders "regardless of country."

The editor added on Wednesday that Isayama submitted the draft for the final manga chapter the day before — the birthday of the main character Eren. The editor asked fans to look forward to its publication and celebrated the end of the 11-year, seven-month series.

On Tuesday, Kodansha launched a 10-day countdown campaign until the finale. Every day until the finale, the publisher is posting special content such as digital wallpaper, interviews, and Q&As with Isayama.

The manga will end in the May issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on April 9, after 11 and a half years of serialization. The manga's 34th and final volume will ship on June 9.

Isayama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and it published the 32nd volume on December 22.

The first television anime season based on the manga premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019. Attack on Titan The Final Season premiered on NHK on December 7 and ran for 16 episodes. The anime's next episode will premiere "this coming winter" on the NHK General channel in Japan. Funimation describes the episode's release window as "Winter 2022."

The manga has also inspired many spinoff manga and novels, several spinoff anime, video games, and a live-action film project. The manga has more than 100 million copies in print worldwide.