Funimation, J.C. Staff's Sing a Bit of Harmony Original Anime Film Unveils Trailer, Cast, Staff

Funimation unveiled a new trailer, cast, and more staff for it and J.C. Staff 's original anime film coproduction Sing a Bit of Harmony ( Ai no Utagoe o Kikasete , literally "Let Me Hear You Sing of Love") on Tuesday. The trailer previews the characters' voices.

The cast includes:

Ryō Takahashi ( Sk8 the Infinity ) is composing the music, and Yohei Matsui ( Ensemble Stars! ) is writing the songs.

The film will open in Japan in 2021, and is "coming soon" to theaters in the United States and Canada.

Funimation describes the film:

The film tells the story of a new transfer student interested in her surroundings, and a song that brings happiness to her and her classmates.

Yasuhiro Yoshiura ( Time of Eve and Patema Inverted ) is directing the film. Yoshiura and Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass , Princess Principal , Seven Days War ) are co-writing the script. Kanna Kii , the creator of the Umibe no Étranger manga, drew the original character designs. Shuichi Shimamura ( Honey and Clover , Nodame Cantabile ) is designing the characters for animation, and is also the chief animation director.

Source: Funimaton's website and Twitter account