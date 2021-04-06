Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway Novels End in 5th Volume

began serializing story on Kakuyomu site in 2017; has currently airing anime

Kadokawa is listing the fifth volume of author Shimesaba and illustrator booota 's Hige o Soru. Soshite Joshi Kōsei o Hirō. ( Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway ) light novel series as the final volume. The volume will ship on June 1.

One Peace Books will publish Imaru Adachi's manga adaptation of the novels, and it describes the story:

Yoshida is just your average salaryman, drowning his tears in booze. On his way home one night, he finds a runaway high school girl sitting on the street. She offers to sleep with him in exchange for a place to stay―and Yoshida lets her off the hook and offers her work instead. A rom-com between the most unbalanced couple you'll ever find!

Shimesaba began serializing the story on the Kakuyomu website in March 2017. Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko light novel label began publishing the print novels with illustrations by booota beginning with the first volume in February 2018. The fourth volume shipped in August 2020.

Adachi launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Ace magazine in November 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth volume on March 26. One Peace Books will publish the first manga volume on October 14.

The series of light novels is inspiring a television anime adaptation that premiered on Monday . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Source: Kadokawa