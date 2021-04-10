Viz Media Releases Blue Box Manga in English

Coming-of-age love story will launch in English on April 11

Shonen Jump 's official Twitter account revealed on Friday that Viz Media 's official website will launch Kōji Miura's Blue Box ( Ao no Hako ) manga in English on April 11.

Shonen Jump describes the manga:

A badminton guy falls for a basketball girl. Do these sports-crossed lovers have a chance?

The manga will launch in this year's 19th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on April 12. The 18th issue teased the "coming-of-age school team love story" manga as follows: "The morning gymnasium. The coming-of-age with the sempai on the women's basketball team is now..."

