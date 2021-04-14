News
Sentai Filmworks Acquires Digital Rights to Earl and Fairy Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
2008 anime streams on "select digital outlets"
Sentai Filmworks announced on Tuesday that it has acquired the digital rights to the Earl and Fairy anime in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Nordic countries, and Scandinavian countries. The company will stream the series on "select digital outlets."
Sentai Filmworks describes the story:
Lydia Carlton possesses the rare ability to interact and communicate with fairies, supernatural creatures invisible to most humans. Few believe her stories about her occupation as a doctor to these strange beings, but the mysterious and handsome Edgar is in need of her particular expertise. Edgar seeks to become the Blue Knight Earl, or the human ruler of the fairy realm, and he will need Lydia's help to navigate the deceptively complex world of the fairies and claim the crown he craves.
Viewster, Crunchyroll, and RetroCrush are streaming the anime.
The 2008 anime adapted Mizue Tani's The Earl & the Fairy (Hakushaku to Yōsei) historical fantasy light novel series. North American anime distributor Discotek Media released the series on DVD in North America in 2016.
Source: Sentai Filmworks