Idolls! Anime Streams on YouTube With English Subtitles for Limited Time

Anime premiered on January 8, ran for 10 episodes

The official website for Idolls! , the television anime from Shinei Animation and voice talent agency 81 Produce , announced on Friday that all 10 episodes of the anime are now available in the anime's YouTube channel until April 30. The episodes include English subtitles.

The anime premiered on the BS Asahi channel on January 8.

The cast includes:

Shinei Animation and 81 Produce 's "What Sei You?" ( Seiyū is the Japanese word for voice actor ) YouTube program selected the voice cast. The project launched in May 2019 and divided 84 voice actors into 10 teams.

Ray, a company helming the Project Singularity virtual YouTuber (VTuber) "live" performance project, collaborated on the production. The anime's production used motion capture technology to capture the movements of the voice cast while simultaneously producing voice recordings.

Shōta Nakano directed the anime at Shinei Animation . Takeshi Miyamoto ( The 8th son? Are you kidding me? ) was in charge of the series scripts. Keiji Watarai ( Kamogawa Horumo , O/A manga) drew the original character designs. Shōji Kubota (name romanization not confirmed) was credited for 3DCG design.