Brave10's Kairi Shimotsuki Launches New Manga in Rusted Armors Franchise

The official website for Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine revealed on Thursday that Kairi Shimotsuki is launching a new manga titled Sabiiro no Armor: Reimei (Rusted Armors: Daybreak, pictured left below) in the magazine's June issue on May 14.

The Sabiiro no Armor ( Rusted Armors ) franchise is a multimedia project that started as a series of 2.5-D stage plays. The first play ran in 2017.

Artist hagi previously launched a manga version in January 2019 in Monthly Comic Gene . The manga's second volume shipped in January 2020.

Normally, "2.5-D" stage play projects are based on existing anime or manga, but with the Rusted Armors project the stage play started first. Nelke Planning oversees the project. The project focuses on the relationship between the gun-toting Magoichi — who is the leader of the Saika Ikki mercenary group — and the Sengoku era warlord Oda Nobunaga.

The franchise announced in June 2019 that an anime project was in the works, but no new information about the anime has been announced since then. Taiki Sato from Fantastics from Exile Tribe is slated to reprise the role of Magoichi from the multimedia project's stage play for the anime. Voice actor Toshiki Masuda is also slated to reprise his role as Oda Nobunaga from the stage play.

Shimotsuki ( Brave10 , Madness , Devil Kings Basara ) most recently ended the Arthur Bright manga with its fourth volume, which shipped in June 2019. Shomotsuki launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Comic Zenon magazine in May 2017.

Source: Monthly Comic Gene