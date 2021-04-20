'86' Sci-fi War Novels Get Prequel Manga

Kadokawa 's listing for the June issue of its Comic Alive magazine lists a new prequel manga for Asato Asato 's 86 light novel series titled 86 -Fragmental Neoteny- . The listing does not provide a description for the manga. The magazine will ship on April 26.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

The Republic of San Magnolia has beenattacked by its neighbor, the Empire. Outside the 85 districts of the Republicthere is the 'non-existent 86th district,' where young men and women continue to fight. Sheen directs the actions of young suicide bombers, while Lena is a “curator” who commands a detachment from a remote rear. The story of the tragic struggle between these two begins!

Asato launched the novel series under Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint in April 2017. Shirabi ( The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) is drawing the illustrations, and the artist I-IV ( Aldnoah.Zero , Re:CREATORS ) is in charge of mechanical design . The light novel series has a manga adaptation by Motoki Yoshihara in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine. Yen Press is also releasing the manga in English. The light novel series is also inspiring a Gakuen 86 (Academy 86 ) manga by Suzume Somemiya in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine.

The novels are inspiring a television anime adaptation that premiered on April 10. The anime will air for two cours (quarters of the year). However, the two cours will be split, and will not air one after another. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan, and it will also stream an English dub .

Source: Kadokawa