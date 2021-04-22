HIDIVE Streams 'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?' Anime's 3rd OVA on April 28

HIDIVE announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III OAV : Is It Wrong to Crave Hot spring in Orario? - God of the Hot Spring Forever , the third original video anime ( OVA ) in the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? franchise , on April 28 at 1:00 p.m. EDT in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America, the Netherlands, the Middle East, and Scandinavian countries.

Sentai Filmworks describes the OVA :

There's a new natural hot spring in Orario thanks to the Dian Cecht Familia, but Naaza of the Miach Familia suspects an elaborate con and needs help to prove it. What does that mean for Bell since he's in the wrong place at the wrong time? It means getting caught in the middle of an ongoing rivalry between two Familias. Again.

The OVA will launch in Japan on April 28. The first run of the OVA 's Blu-ray Disc and DVD releases will include a special case with illustrations drawn by the anime's character designer Shigeki Kimoto , an eight-page booklet, and a bonus CD featuring the character song "Otoko to Onna wa Labyrinth" (Men and Women are Labyrinths) by the voice actresses for Hestia and Ais.

The anime's third season premiered in October after a delay from July to "October or later" due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The season ended on December 18. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll .

The third season featured a returning staff and cast. Rina Hidaka joined the cast as the character Wiene, who was teased at the end of the final episode of the second season. Yuka Iguchi returned to perform the anime's opening theme song "over and over." The band sajou no hana performed the anime's ending theme song.

The anime is getting a fourth season that will air on TV and stream online in Japan in 2022.

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime franchise also includes two OVAs, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Yen Press is releasing both the original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

Thanks to kenno20081 for the news tip.

Source: HIDIVE