KLab Games Develops Touhou Spinoff Smartphone Game

Game launched pre-registrations in China today

Japanese game developer KLab Inc. announced on Monday that it and Chinese developer Dobala Games are developing a smartphone game spinoff of ZUN 's Touhou franchise . The developers revealed the game's Simplified Chinese title as 弾幕幻想 (Danmu Huanxiang, or Danmaku Gensō in Japanese, literally "Bullet Hell Fantasy"). The game began pre-registrations in China on Monday. KLab will reveal the English title at a later date. The company plans to release the game worldwide.

Gave Game is publishing the game on Android, while 37Online is publishing the game on iOS in China. KLab describes the game as a side-scrolling shooter where players can use projectile barrages to defeat enemies, and will be able to grow their characters. The company describes the story:

The game story begins when the peace in Gensokyo is once again disturbed. A strange magical presence is invading Gensokyo and causing the yokai to go berserk and destroy everything. The girls must set out on a journey to discover the heart of this disturbance and save Gensokyo from disaster.

The most recent English release for a Touhou franchise game is Twilight Frontier's Touhou Hyōibana: Antinomy Of Common Flowers two-versus-two tag fighting game, which launched for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on Thursday . Good Smile Company and NextNinja will release the Touhou LostWord smartphone RPG in 80 countries outside of Japan on May 11.

The 18th game in the main series, Touhou Kōryūdō: Unconnected Marketeers , will release in May. ZUN released a demo at the "Hakurei Jinja Reitaisai" event on March 21.

Source: Press release