Touhou Project's 15.5th Game Antinomy of Common Flowers Launches on April 22 for PS4, Switch

3rd game in series of fighting games by Twilight Frontier originally launched in 2017

Phoenixx Games revealed on Sunday that Twilight Frontier's Touhou Hyōibana: Antinomy Of Common Flowers two-versus-two tag fighting game will launch for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on April 22. Phoenixx Games is also streaming a promotional video.

Team Shanghai Alice announced the Touhou Hyōibana: Antinomy Of Common Flowers game for PS4 in May 2019, and also stated at the time that it was preparing a Switch version of the game.

Touhou Hyōibana: Antinomy of Common Flowers is the third game in a series of Touhou Project fighting games developed by Twilight Frontier (Tasogare Frontier or "Tasofro") in collaboration with Team Shanghai Alice, and is officially counted as the "15.5th" game in the Touhou Project series. Its story follows the events of the Touhou Shinporoku: Urban Legend in Limbo fighting game. The game originally launched for PC at the Comiket 93 event in December 2017, and Twilight Frontier and Sunfish Co., Ltd. then released the game on Steam in January 2018.

Team Shanghai Alice released the first game in the series, Touhou: Highly Responsive to Prayers , in 1995 on the PC-98 platform. Since then, the series has spawned other main games, multiple spin-offs, and many fan-made derivative works based on characters and stories from the series.

Playism released Touhou: Double Dealing Character in May 2015 as the first official release of any game in the Touhou Project series in English-speaking territories. Playism, NIS America , and XSEED Games have released some of the fan-made games based on the franchise .

The 18th game in the main series, Touhou Kōryūdō: Unconnected Marketeers , will release in May. ZUN released a demo at the "Hakurei Jinja Reitaisai" event on Sunday .