Touhou LostWord Smartphone RPG Launches in English in 80 Countries on May 11

Smartphone game will celebrate 1st year since Japanese release this month

Good Smile Company and NextNinja announced on Friday that their Touhou LostWord smartphone RPG based on ZUN 's Touhou franchise will release in 80 countries outside of Japan on May 11. The companies had announced in October that the game was getting a global release in English. A Chinese version will follow later this year.

NextNinja Co., Ltd. describes the game:

Touhou LostWord takes inspiration from the universe of Touhou Project, created by Team Shanghai Alice, which has at its core the original shooting games, books, music, and various other creations which make up Touhou Project. Touhou LostWord is also officially licensed by Team Shanghai Alice and was originally released in Japan on April 30th, 2020. The Japanese version has received critical acclaim with fans of the series, reaching over 2,000,000 unique downloads. The Japanese version is also soon to begin the celebration of its 1st year of service.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in April 2020. The game is officially licensed but not canon to the Touhou universe ( ZUN freely allows the development of derivative Touhou works).

Rote Yumeno illustrated the visual at right, and Tsuyoshi Kusano designed the logo.

The most recent English release for a Touhou franchise game is Twilight Frontier's Touhou Hyōibana: Antinomy Of Common Flowers two-versus-two tag fighting game, which launched for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on Thursday .

The 18th game in the main series, Touhou Kōryūdō: Unconnected Marketeers , will release in May. ZUN released a demo at the "Hakurei Jinja Reitaisai" event on March 21.

Source: Press release