Eromanga Sensei Manga Ends on May 27

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed on Tuesday that rin's manga adaptation of Tsukasa Fushimi and Hiro Kanzaki 's Eromanga Sensei light novels will end in the magazine's next issue on May 27.

Dark Horse Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Dark Horse describes the manga:

Writing light novels isn't all that easy, especially when you're in high school...and you have to do the cooking and the chores for your shut-in stepsister who's hardly come out of her room the past year! In the light novel business, it's crucial to have the right person illustrating your books to help them sell--and maybe get made into manga and anime! But in a world of online pen names, the author and the illustrator may still not even know each other...until one day they realize they've been living in the same house all along! Now the home life of confident writer Masamune Izumi and his reclusive sister Sagiri--aka the artist " Eromanga Sensei "--will be a drama to compare with their rising careers, their restive fan base, and their rivals in the industry!

The manga launched in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in May 2014 and Kadokawa published the 11th compiled volume on February 10. Dark Horse Comics published the third volume in July 2019.

Fushimi launched the light novel series in 2013 after finishing the Oreimo ( Ore no Imōto ga Konnani Kawaii Wake ga Nai ) light novel series, which also featured illustrations by Kanzaki. Both novel series inspired anime adaptations. Both series feature illustrations by Hiro Kanzaki .

A television anime adaptation premiered in April 2017. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Amazon 's Anime Strike as it aired, and it released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2018. A two-episode OVA project shipped on home video in Japan in January 2019.

Source: Monthly Comic Dengekio Daioh June issue