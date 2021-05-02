Get Up! Get Live! Manga Ends

The June issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine published the ninth and final chapter of Ugonba's manga adaptation of MBS ' GET UP! GET LIVE! franchise on Wednesday. The manga's first and second volume will both ship this summer.

The manga is one of two adaptations of the franchise by Ugonba. The manga in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum launched in August 2020, while the one on the Zero-Sum Online service launched in September 2020. The Zero-Sum Online version covers the main story of the "1st Live" event's drama segment, while the Monthly Comic Zero-Sum version delved into side stories for each character.

The Tenshin comedy duo's Seitarō Mukai ( Maesetsu! ) is credited with planning and developing the project, and Wataru Watari ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU , Girlish Number ) is credited with the story. The story of the " voice actor x 2D entertainer" project centers on aspiring comedian entertainers who come together at SSS (Super Star School), a talent agency for comedians. The story portrays the friction and jealousy in their rivaling careers, as well as their admiration toward industry veterans, their disappointments, and the obstacles to their success as they aspire to become the greatest entertainers in Japan and the world.

The franchise had a short anime titled GET UP! GET LIVE! #GeraGera that premiered in July 2020.