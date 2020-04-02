News
GET UP! GET LIVE! Comedian/Voice Actor Project Gets Short Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for MBS' GET UP! GET LIVE! franchise announced on Thursday that the franchise will have a short anime. The site will reveal more details about the anime at a later date.
The story of the "voice actor x 2D entertainer" project centers on aspiring comedian entertainers who all gather at SSS, a talent agency for comedians. The story portrays the friction and jealousy in their rivaling careers, as well as their admiration towards industry veterans, their disappointments, and the obstacles to their success as they aspire to become the greatest entertainers in Japan and the world.
The group had its first live event last May, and its second live event this past February, with a third live event planned for September.
The project's cast includes:
Natsuki Hanae as Junya Uehara
Kōtarō Nishiyama as Kaede Higashizawa
Kiku-ichimonji duo
Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Sena Machida
Kaito Ishikawa as Toranosuke Ōno
6 duo
Yōhei Azakami as Ren Kitami
Kentarō Kumagai as Kazuma Komae
Hayashima duo
Kōhei Amasaki as Azuma Hayashima
Gakuto Kajiwara as Nakaba Hayashima
Katsuyuki Konishi as Nanao Karakida, a popular TV creative producer
Sources: GET UP! GET LIVE! franchise's website, Comic Natalie
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history