GET UP! GET LIVE! Comedian/Voice Actor Project Gets Short Anime

Project about aspiring comedians in entertainment industry

The official website for MBS ' GET UP! GET LIVE! franchise announced on Thursday that the franchise will have a short anime. The site will reveal more details about the anime at a later date.

The story of the " voice actor x 2D entertainer" project centers on aspiring comedian entertainers who all gather at SSS, a talent agency for comedians. The story portrays the friction and jealousy in their rivaling careers, as well as their admiration towards industry veterans, their disappointments, and the obstacles to their success as they aspire to become the greatest entertainers in Japan and the world.

The group had its first live event last May, and its second live event this past February, with a third live event planned for September.



The project's cast includes: