The Brow Beat Perform New Opening Theme for Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens Anime

The official website for the two-member band The Brow Beat revealed on Saturday that they will perform the new opening theme song "Harevtai" for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens anime. The anime will debut the new opening theme on June 20. The single for the song will mark the group's major debut. The single will ship on July 7.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo and BS- TV Tokyo in April 2020. The anime suspended production after the fifth episode aired in May 2020, but then resumed broadcast in June 2020, and began airing more new episodes in August 2020.

The anime moved timeslots from Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. to Sundays at 7:30 a.m. on April 4.

The anime features a protagonist in elementary school for the first time in the franchise. The anime has a new "Rush Duel" rule and takes place in the future in the town of Gōha. Yūga Ōdō, a fifth-grade student, loves both inventions and dueling. His classmate Rook is a self-styled "number one duelist at Gōha 7 Elementary School." Gakuto is the school's student council president, and Romin is Yūga's classmate.

The new anime commemorates the 20th anniversary of the anime franchise. Konami had announced the series with the teasing phrase, "the history of the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series will change."

The franchise also includes two manga. Megumi Sasaki launched the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens : Boku no Road Gakuen (My Road Academy) comedy spinoff manga in Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine last August. Tasuku Sugie and Masahiro Hikokubo launched the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens : Rook! Bakuretsu Hadō Den!! (Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Rook! Legend of Exploding Military Rule!!) manga in Shueisha 's V Jump magazine last September.

