Kaiten Books Partners with Pathway Book Service for Physical Distribution of Manga

Kaiten Books announced on Friday that it has partnered with Pathway Book Service for the physical distribution of the manga in its catalog. Physical copies of the company's titles will be available at bookstores such as Barnes & Noble and Book Depository.

The company will physically release the third volume of Shoji Goji and Bibi 's Loner Life in Another World ( Hitoribotchi no Isekai Kōryaku ) manga on June 15. Kaiten Books will also physically release the second volume of Kazutomo Ichitomo 's Shed that Skin, Ryugasaki-san! ( Mukasete! Ryugasakisan ) manga; the first volume of Chinkururi, Syuu Haruno, and Isegawa Yasutaka's Gacha Girls Corps ( Gachi wo Mawashite Nakama wo Fuyasu: Saikyō no Bishōjo Gundan wo Tsukuriagero ) manga; the first volume of Tsukiya's The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting ( Kumichō Musume to Seiwagakari ) manga; and the unaltered version of the first volume of Kanko Nakamura 's UzaMaid - Our Maid is Way Too Annoying! ( Uchi no Maid ga Uzasugiru! ) manga on July 20.

The company digitally released the fourth volume of the Loner Life in Another World manga on Friday and the second volume of Wataru Akashingō 's My Dad's the Queen of All VTubers?! ( Oyaji ga Bishoujo ni Natteta Hanashi ) manga on April 2.

The company announced Shoji Goji and Bibi 's Loner Life in Another World ( Hitoribotchi no Isekai Kōryaku ) and Kazutomo Ichitomo 's Shed that Skin, Ryugasaki-san! ( Mukasete! Ryugasakisan ) manga as its first two licenses in March 2020.

Source: Press release