News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 26-May 2

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
New Pokémon Snap debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: April 26-May 2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw New Pokémon Snap Nintendo April 30 147,742 147,742
2 NSw Monster Hunter Rise CAPCOM March 26 102,952 2,073,323
3 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 27,096 701,758
4 PS4 NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... Square Enix April 22 25,601 134,439
5 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 23,774 2,148,835
6 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 16,928 2,539,637
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 15,686 3,809,638
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 13,607 1,924,188
9 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 11,947 6,755,379
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 10,840 4,260,336
11 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 9,562 1,875,146
12 PS4 R-Type Final 2 Granzella April 29 8,693 8,693
13 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 7,442 692,819
14 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 6,629 3,852,350
15 PS5 Returnal SIE April 30 6,573 6,573
16 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 6,547 4,039,080
17 NSw R-Type Final 2 Granzella April 29 6,452 6,452
18 PS4 Judgment (New Price Edition) Sega April 23 3,383 6,575
19 NSw Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Marvelous February 21 3,243 278,169
20 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 2,886 1,090,748

Source: Famitsu

