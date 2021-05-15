News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 26-May 2
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
New Pokémon Snap debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|New Pokémon Snap
|Nintendo
|April 30
|147,742
|147,742
|2
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise
|CAPCOM
|March 26
|102,952
|2,073,323
|3
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|27,096
|701,758
|4
|PS4
|NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...
|Square Enix
|April 22
|25,601
|134,439
|5
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|23,774
|2,148,835
|6
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|16,928
|2,539,637
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|15,686
|3,809,638
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|13,607
|1,924,188
|9
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|11,947
|6,755,379
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|10,840
|4,260,336
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|9,562
|1,875,146
|12
|PS4
|R-Type Final 2
|Granzella
|April 29
|8,693
|8,693
|13
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|7,442
|692,819
|14
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|6,629
|3,852,350
|15
|PS5
|Returnal
|SIE
|April 30
|6,573
|6,573
|16
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|6,547
|4,039,080
|17
|NSw
|R-Type Final 2
|Granzella
|April 29
|6,452
|6,452
|18
|PS4
|Judgment (New Price Edition)
|Sega
|April 23
|3,383
|6,575
|19
|NSw
|Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
|Marvelous
|February 21
|3,243
|278,169
|20
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|2,886
|1,090,748
Source: Famitsu