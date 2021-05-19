Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Kei Azumi 's "alternate-world social reform fantasy" novel series Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ( Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Dōchū ) announced three more cast members on Wednesday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Kazuhiko Inoue as Patrick Rembrandt, a representative of Rembrandt Firm, Tsige's largest company

as Patrick Rembrandt, a representative of Rembrandt Firm, Tsige's largest company Masaharu Satō as Morris, the Rembrandt family's elderly butler

Taku Yashiro as Lime Latte, the top adventurer in Tsige



The cast also includes:

Natsuki Hanae as Makoto, the protagonist

as Makoto, the protagonist Ayane Sakura as Tomoe, the first to agree to be Makoto's follower

Akari Kitō as Mio, the second to agree to be Makoto's follower



Yūki Shin as Hazal, a male human alchemy meister

as Hazal, a male human alchemy meister Yuna Kamakura as Louisa, a female elf gunner skilled in long-range bow attacks

Saika Kitamori as Ranina, a female dwarf priest knight



NTV describes the anime:

Makoto Misumi is just an ordinary high school student living a regular life, but all of a sudden gets summoned to the other world to become a "hero." The goddess of the other world, however, insults him for being different and strips his "hero" title, before casting him off to the wilderness at the edge of the world. As he wanders the wilderness, Makoto encounters dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves, and all sorts of non-human tribes. Because Makoto comes from a different world, he is able to unleash unimaginable magical powers and combat skills. But just how will he handle his encounters with various species and survive in his new environment. In this fantasy, Makoto tries to transform the other world into a better place despite the humans and gods having turned their backs on him.

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Super Lovers ) is directing the anime at C2C , and Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Yukie Suzuki ( Fight League: Gear Gadget Generators ) is designing the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Super Lovers ) is composing the music.

Azumi launched the novel on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in 2012, and AlphaPolis published the 15th print volume with illustrations by Mitsuaki Matsumoto on October 21. The series has 1.4 million copies in circulation. Kotora Kino started serializing a manga adaptation in 2016, and AlphaPolis published the eighth volume on October 22.

The anime will premiere in July in Japan on Tokyo MX , MBS , BS NTV , and other channels. The anime is the first for NTV 's newly established Anime Department.

NTV secured distribution of the anime worldwide outside of Asia through Crunchyroll . The company also secured key sales for distribution of the anime in Asia through MediaLink Entertainment Limited 's Ani-One Asia streaming channel and the Aniplus-Asia television channel. The anime will debut through these distributors (in addition to Crunchyroll ) in South Korea ( Aniplus-Asia ) and in Southeast Asia ( Ani-One Asia ) "shortly after [the anime's] broadcast in Japan." Between the three distributors, the platforms will distribute the anime in more than 200 countries and territories.