Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- 'Isekai Social Reform' Novel Gets TV Anime

Kei Azumi's "alternate-world social reform fantasy" novel series Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Dōchū (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- or literally, En Route on an Alternate World Guided by the Moon) is inspiring a television anime that will premiere next year on Tokyo MX , MBS , BS NTV , and other channels.





The novel series' illustrator Mitsuaki Matsumoto and manga artist Kotora Kino drew the following ilustrations to celebrate the news:

The fantasy centers around Makoto Misumi, an ordinary high school boy summoned to an alternate world as a brave warrior. Unfortunately, the goddess of the world said with disdain, "Your face is ugly," stripped him of his title, and banished him to the outermost fringes of the wilderness.

While wandering the wilderness, Makoto encountered dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves, and all sorts of other non-human species. Due to differences in the environment from his home world, Makoto now exhibits extraordinary powers in magic and combat. Thus, he survives on this world while dealing with various encounters. The curtain rises on the alternate-world social reform fantasy of a boy forsaken by gods and humans.

The cast includes:

Natsuki Hanae as Makoto, the protagonist

as Makoto, the protagonist Ayane Sakura as Tomoe, the first to agree to be Makoto's follower

Akari Kitō as Mio, the second to agree to be Makoto's follower



Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Super Lovers ) is directing the anime at C2C , and Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Yukie Suzuki ( Fight League: Gear Gadget Generators ) is designing the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Super Lovers ) is composing the music.

Azumi launched the novel on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in 2012, and AlphaPolis will publish the 15th print volume with illustrations by Mitsuaki Matsumoto on Wednesday . The series has 1.4 million copies in circulation. Kotora Kino started serializing a manga adaptation in 2016, and AlphaPolis will publish the eighth volume on Thursday .

Sources: Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- anime's website, Comic Natalie