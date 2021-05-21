Laid-Back Camp Anime Gets New OVA on July 28

The official website of the Laid-Back Camp anime revealed on Friday that the third and final Blu-ray Disc of Yurucamp Season 2 , the second television anime season based on Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga, will include a new OVA when it ships on July 28. The OVA is titled "Tabi-suru Shima Rin" (Traveling Rin Shima). The website also unveiled several screenshots.

The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. The ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ) short anime spinoff premiered in January 2020. The second season of the anime premiered on January 7 and ended on April 1.

The Eiga Yurukyan△ ( Laid-Back Camp Movie) will open in 2022. The cast and staff announced the movie in an October 2018 event.

The anime adapts Afro 's "slow outdoor manga" which follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.