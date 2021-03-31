Laid-Back Camp Movie Reveals Returning Staff, 2022 Opening

The official website for the anime of Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga announced the returning staff and 2022 opening for the Eiga Yurukyan△ ( Laid-Back Camp Movie) on Thursday. The director Yoshiaki Kyougoku drew the imageboard art that is previewed in the concept visual below:

The staff members returning from the television anime include:

Shochiku is distributing the film.

The anime adapts Afro 's "slow outdoor manga" which follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. The ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ) short anime spinoff premiered in January 2020. The second season of the anime premiered on January 7 and is ending on Thursday . The cast and staff announced the movie in an October 2018 event.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.