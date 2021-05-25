Kunio-kun Game Series Gets 35th Anniversary Project, New Works

Project commemorates anniversary of Nekketsu Kо̄ha Kunio-kun ( Renegade ) game

Arc System Works announced the Nekketsu Kо̄ha Kunio-kun 35th Anniversary Project ( Renegade in West) on Tuesday and revealed a logo:

A variety of projects such as new games in the Kunio-kun series, related products, and collaborations are starting this month, and the overall project will be underway for a year. The project commemorates the 35th anniversary of the original Nekketsu Kо̄ha Kunio-kun ( Renegade ) arcade game.

Technos Japan released the first game in the Kunio-kun series in May 1986, and the series has had numerous installments since then. Some of the games in the series were localized in the West with altered titles, visuals, and stories, resulting in such titles as River City Ransom , Renegade , and Crash 'n' the Boys: Street Challenge .

Arc System Works acquired the rights to a number of Technos Japan games — including Double Dragon, Super Dodge Ball, River City Ransom , and Kunio-kun games — in June 2015. The company released Kunio-kun: The World Classics Collection , a collection of games in the Kunio-kun franchise , on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch, in December 2018. The River City Girls spinoff game debuted in September 2019.

Source: Famitsu