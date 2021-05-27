Idaten Deities in the Peaceful Generation Anime's Trailer Reveals Cast, Staff, July 22 Premiere

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Coolkyoushinja and Amahara 's Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi ( Idaten Deities in the Peaceful Generation ) manga began streaming a new trailer on Friday. The video reveals the anime's cast, staff, and July 22 premiere.

The website also unveiled a key visual:

The anime will premiere on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block on July 22 at 12:55 a.m. JST (effectively, July 23).

The cast includes:

Romi Park as Hayato

Megumi Ogata as Easley

Yui Horie as Paula

Akemi Okamura as Rin

Seimei Kidokoro is directing the series at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan ) is in charge of the screenplay and series composition. Nao Ootsu ( BEASTARS ) is designing the characters.

Coolkyoushinja launched the manga in Young Animal in August 2018. The manga is a remake of Amahara 's online manga of the same name. The manga's third volume shipped in August 2020. The fourth volume will ship on June 29, and the fifth volume will ship one month later on July 29.

In the manga's story, gods appeared when humanity was on the verge of destruction due to the work of demons. Deities called "Idaten" fought and sealed away the demons 800 years ago. Nowadays, the Idaten have no fighting experience and they live peaceful lives. But now the demons are reviving, and the battle between gods, humans, and demons is about to begin.

Amahara and masha 's Interspecies Reviewers manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in January 2020. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Coolkyoushinja 's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , I Can't Understand What My Husband Is Saying , and Komori-san Can't Decline ( Komori-san wa Kotowarenai! ) manga have all received anime adaptations. Peach Boy Riverside is getting a television anime in July, and Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S , the second season of the Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , will also premiere in July.