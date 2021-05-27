Netflix Anime Premieres Save the Cat! Goes Anime Storytelling Edutainment Series on YouTube

1st episode features influencer Akidearest, screenwriter Cory Miles

Netflix Anime's YouTube channel began streaming on Thursday the first episode of a new edutainment series titled Save the Cat! Goes Anime. The series examines anime on Netflix such as The Seven Deadly Sins , A Whisker Away , DEVILMAN crybaby , and BEASTARS , applying principles of storytelling outlined in Blake Snyder's Save the Cat! books and program.

Episodes will feature anime and manga influencers, and the first episode features influencer Akidearest and screenwriter Cory Miles.

Save the Cat! is a book series and storytelling methodology introduced by screenwriter Blake Snyder in 2005. Save the Cat! is working with Netflix Anime to produce the series.

Source: Press release