Kadokawa Games Streams 1st Trailer for Relayer RPG

Sci-fi strategy RPG launches for PS4, PS5 this year

Kadokawa Games opened a website for its new Relayer strategy RPG on Wednesday. The site began streaming two versions of the same trailer on the same day. The first trailer below has narration by Taiten Kusunoki , who plays robot assistant Yodaka in the game. The second trailer has narration by Satomi Akesaka , Miku Itō , and Moe Toyota , who play the protagonists Terra, Himiko, and Luna, respectively.

The game will ship for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this year. Yoshimi Yasuda is directing the game with the same team that developed the God Wars game.

The story will center around humanity's fight against an alien enemy known as the Relayer. Mankind's journey into the stars began with the discovery of the alien precursor technology "Original One" in the South Pole. Using this technology, mankind developed gravitic thrust, and the capability to build various types of piloted robots known as Stella Gear. Only a Star Child, those who have awakened to and are guided by the will of the stars, can pilot these Stella Gear through their ability to manipulate dark matter. Through their control of this fundamental force, they have become the only weapon against the Relayer.

Source: Relayer's website