Game's English version launches this fall

Phoenixx Games revealed during the Indie Live Expo 2021 livestream event on Saturday that it will release Alice in Dissonance's fault - milestone two side: below game on Nintendo Switch and Steam in September. Alice in Dissonance is also streaming a new English trailer for the game. The English trailer's description states the game will come out this fall.

Alice in Dissonance's fault - milestone two side: below "cinematic adventure novel" game also had a planned release on PlayStation 4, but the company's website no longer lists a PS4 version of the game. The Steam page describes the game:

From the visual novel series "fault," which has sold over 500,000 copies worldwide, comes the latest in the series after a six-year hiatus! In the previous game, "fault milestone two", the main character Ritona was trapped in the underwater facility " Vita Domain" ,where she meets a mysterious girl named Paige who has a secret...

Will Ritona be able to escape the facility and reunite with the princess she is supposed to protect, Selphine, and her fellow Rune? While keeping the emotionally-charged storyline, the adventure elements and visuals are renewed and enhanced from previous titles!

Enjoy the new world of "fault" as a cinematic adventure.

Phoenix Games released fault - milestone two side: above for Switch on December 3, and the release included text in Japanese, English, Chinese, Korean, German, Russian, and Spanish.

Sekai Project originally released the fault - milestone one game for the PC in 2013, followed by fault - milestone two side: above in 2015, and the Mhakna Gramura and Fairy Bell spinoff in February 2018. Sekai Project previously planned to release the fault SILENCE THE PEDANT prequel and fault - milestone two side: below games in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Sekai Games and Limited Run Games released a physical version of Alice in Dissonance's fault - milestone one game for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The release had both a regular and collector's edition, which are all currently sold out. Sekai Games released the game digitally for the Switch in October 2019, and digitally for the PS4 in May 2020.

The franchise has sold 500,000 copies worldwide.